    Indian Prime Minister’s successful visit to the Philippines

    President Rodrigo Roa Duterte welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visited the country from November 12 to 14, 2017

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Manila, Philippines from November 12 to 14, 2017 to attend the 15th ASEAN-India Summit and the 12th East Asia Summit.

    The three-day visit saw the Prime Minister hold a bilateral meeting with President Duterte, ink Memorandum of Agreements covering various sectors such as micro small and medium enterprises, defence, agriculture and related fields ; interact with the Indian Community members and visit the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) and Mahavir Philippines Foundation Inc. (MPFI).

    At the International Rice Research Institute in Los Banos

    The twin summits that were held in Manila, were attended by Heads of State/Government of the 10 Asean and 18 East Asia Summit participating countries respectively.

    India’s engagement with the Asean and wider Indo-Pacific region has acquired further momentum following the enunciation of the ‘Act East Policy’ by the Prime Minister at the 12th Asean-India Summit and 9th East Asia Summit in Myanmar in November 2014. This is his fourth such engagement at these important Leaders-led fora.


    Prime Minister Modi with other Head of States during the 15th Asean-India Summit on November 14, 2017 in the Philippines.

    Besides the summits, the Prime Minister also attended the special celebrations of the 50th Anniversary of Asean, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Leaders’ Meeting and ASEAN Business and Investment Summit.

