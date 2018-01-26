India’s Golden Triangle

By India Tourism, Singapore

THE magical Golden Triangle formed by Delhi, Agra and Jaipur, is the country’s most popular tourist circuit. The Golden Triangle is so called because of the triangular shape formed by the locations of New Delhi, Agra and Rajasthan on the map. The trips usually start in Delhi moving south to the site of Taj Mahal at Agra, then west, to the desert landscapes of Rajasthan. The Golden Triangle is now a well-travelled route providing a good spectrum of the country’s different landscapes. Located at an approximate distance of 200-250 kilometers from each other, the cities provide a classic and unforgettable introduction to the country and its charms.

Delhi, Metropolitan city, the capital of India, presents a vast panorama of fascinating images. It is a city where forts, tombs and some magnificent ruins share the skyline with high-rise buildings and stately homes. The wide tree-lined avenues of New Delhi give way to the crowded narrow lanes of Old Delhi and along with this change comes a diametrically different culture and lifestyle. Today Delhi encloses many older cities in its stone walls which have been seen many empires rise and fall.

Delhi, a major point of entry for foreigner travellers to India, boosts of a tourism infrastructure which compares with the best in the wold. International hotels with extensive facilities, gourmet restaurants, air conditioned limousines, luxury coaches, bargain shopping, ethnic entertainment and convenient connections by rail and air. Delhi has everything going and is the ultimate travel experience.

There’s a lot to see to Delhi because of the large number of monuments and tombs in the city, bearing testimony to its history. The best time to be in Delhi is between mid-September and March when the days are crisp, fine and sunny and the evenings cool enough. The monsoon, too is a pleasant season. But no matter when you come, Delhi offers a warm and friendly welcome.

Agra is an ancient city, mentioned in the Mahabharata and came into limelight during the reign of the Mughals. It is famous as being home to the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World. The Taj Mahal, which is essential one man’s monumental testimony to love, has become synonymous not only with this city, but with India as a whole. Agra, with its laid back lifestyle and its immense wealth of Architecture, handicrafts and jewellery, is amongst the most remarkable cities of the world.

Commissioned in 1632 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to house the remains of his cherished wife, the Taj Mahal stands on the southern bank of the Yamuna River in Agra, India. The famed mausoleum complex, built over more than 20 years, is one of the most outstanding examples of Mughal architecture, which combined Indian, Persian and Islamic influences. At its center is the Taj Mahal itself, built of shimmering white marble that seems to change color depending on the sunlight or moonlight hitting its surface. Designated a Unesco World Heritage site in 1983, it remains one of the world’s most celebrated structures and a stunning symbol of India’s rich history.

A visit to Agra will remain incomplete without a visit to one of the most impressive places of all.. Fatehpur Sikri. Agra is famous for its marble and soft stone inlay work, leather goods, brassware, carpets and chikanwork fabrics, which involve delicate yarn overlays. Semi-precious and precious stone jewellery are also available in plenty.

The origins of the beautiful city of Jaipur can be traced back to the 18th Century, during the reign of Jai Singh II who ascended the Amber Throne in 1699. He abandoned the rugged hills of Amber in 1727 and set about laying a perfect palace-city in the adjoining planes…Jaipur. Jaipur dubbed as Pink City after the color-wash of its old city’s walls, is indeed a visual treat. The city which is a holy grail of Indian Tourism, boasts of its assembly of world-renowned monuments like the Palace of Winds or Hawa Mahal, Jai Singh’s City Palace and Jantar Mantar observatory.

Jaipur has been laid according to the conventional nine-grid pattern that astrologers believe to be lucky, and which has been recommended in the ancient Indian treatise on architecture. Each grid consists of square, and these have been planned so that, at the heart of the city is the City Palace. Spread around it, in rows, are public buildings, the residences of noblemen, the living and trading quarters of merchants and artisans.

Jaipur is home to exquisite handicrafts, beautiful textiles, delicate jewellery and semi-precious/precious gems and stones. The Golden Triangle provides a classic and unforgettable introduction to the country and its charms. What also makes the Golden Triangle a great tourist circuit is its accessibility. The destinations are well connected by road and Indian Railways “superfast” trains.