India’s Modi visits Nepal to restore neighborly ties

KATHMANDU: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Nepal on Friday for a two-day visit aiming to reset strained relations between India and its small northern neighbor. Modi landed in the southern city of Janakpur where he will offer prayers at a famed Hindu temple. He will later travel to Kathmandu to inaugurate the construction of an India-funded hydropower plant with his Nepali counterpart K.P. Sharma Oli. The visit is the latest in a series of goodwill gestures by New Delhi, which has been alarmed by China’s growing influence in Nepal. In a statement Modi said the visit was part of his government’s “neighborhood first” policy and “reflects the high priority, India, and personally I, attach to our age-old, close and friendly ties with Nepal.” The inauguration of the $1.4 billion India-backed Arun Three hydropower plant will mark a major diplomatic win for India. It is the first of five long-mooted mega hydropower projects to begin construction. The five hydropower plants have been in the works for over a decade and would be a game-changer for Nepal. The Himalayan nation has enough water to be a hydro powerhouse but it has so far harnessed less than two percent of its hydro potential, according to estimates.

AFP