India’s top court to review gay sex ban

NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court on Monday announced a review of a hugely controversial ban on gay sex, saying no one should have to live in fear because of their sexuality. The court said it would take up a legal challenge by five high-profile Indians who said the colonial-era law created an atmosphere of intimidation. “A section of people… who exercise their choice should never live in a state of fear,” said the court in its ruling, adding that “societal morality” was subject to change over time. The announcement is the latest chapter in a long-running legal tussle between social and religious conservatives and the gay community over the law passed by the British in the 1860s. Section 377 of the Indian penal code bans homosexual acts as “carnal intercourse against the order of nature” and allows for life imprisonment, though prosecutions for same-sex activity have been rare. Gay sex was effectively decriminalized in India in 2009 when the Delhi High Court ruled that banning it violated a person’s fundamental rights.

AFP