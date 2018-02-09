Indie filmmaker tries hand in religious genre

Filmmaker Jigz Recto has been in the movie industry for a long time now since the ‘80s. In fact according to some, he figures in the line of remarkable directors such as Elwood Perez, Mike de Leon, Laurice Guillen and even the likes of Lino Brocka, Ishmael Bernal, Joey Gosiengfiao, Celso Ad Castillo and Marilou Diaz-Abaya.

Back in the bygone era, there is a running joke that once you claim to know about film production, you must at least be able to identify the names of Tony Aguilar, Tom Adrales, and Jigz. Failure to do so only means you have no idea about notable mainstream showbiz industry workers.

Jigz has to his credit awards from Famas, Catholic Mass Media and Best Screenplay from Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP) for the now-classic Nora Aunor and Tirso Cruz movie “Bilangin Ang Bituin Sa Langit” (1989) directed by Elwood Perez.

To date, Recto had handled more than 50 films, most of which were independent films in sexy genres like “Kalakal,” “Lalamunan,” “Kalabit,” and “Kakangkangan” among others. All of his films, though low in critical reviews, were all box-office successes when shown in satellite movie theaters.

According to his peers Tony Aguilar and Tom Adrales, he snatched the throne away from the original pioneer of near explicit genre and gay-oriented indie films, Cris Pablo – an attribution that Jigz does not really appreciate.

He has also done indie films that were socially committed, one of which was “ Road To Ampatuan,” his homage to the massacred journalists in the province of Maguindanao. Unfortunately, the film was temporarily postponed because of possible seizure from the alleged perpetrators of the said massacre.

Tomorrow, another indie film is to be added to the long list of movies he has made. His latest project titled “Fatima: Ang Tunay Na Yaman” premieres at SM North Cinema 4 at 7 p.m. Produced by Madame Marilou Dinson of Crownstar Event and Talent Management, the film will also be presented to the Filipino community in Portugal as a tribute to the centennial celebration of the apparition of Our Lady of Fatima that commenced late last year.

The cast includes Liz Alindogan, Jao Mapa, Malou Barry, Gino Ilustre, Token Lizares and Princess Leah Marie Dinson.