Indignation rally held for slain prosecutor in Quezon City

ABOUT 100 prosecutors rallied in front of the Quezon City Hall of Justice on Tuesday to condemn the killing of a deputy prosecutor whose gunmen has remained unidentified.

The prosecutors who came from Quezon City, Rizal, Las Piñas and other parts of Metro Manila, were clad in black and held banners, which read “justice for slain prosecutors”.

According to Prosecutor General Jorge Catalan of the National Prosecution Service, the “continued brazen attacks” on prosecutors all over the Philippines has become alarming.

“Rogelio Velasco is the 13th prosecutor who was killed since 1992,” Catalan said.

Initial investigation showed that Quezon City Deputy Prosecutor Rogelio Velasco, 64, was gunned down by unidentified assailants while he was inside his red Toyota Innova with license plate number ZNV 499 at Holy Spirit Drive, Barangay Holy Spirit on Friday evening.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director Joselito Esquivel said that a manhunt and investigation were ongoing involving four suspects and two persons of interest in the incident.

The QCPD had formed a special task force to investigate Velasco’s case.

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra also ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate the incident separately.

“This latest attack sends a clear message that these shameless perpetrators are not afraid of anything or anyone. Nonetheless, our voices will remain vigilant and will not simply be silenced by these atrocious acts,” Catalan added.

“[We continue] to mourn and will remain steadfast in the call for a thorough investigation so that justice is expeditiously served,” he said. GLEE JALEA