Indonesia arrests two suspects over suicide attack

JAKARTA: Indonesian police on Wednesday arrested two suspected militants accused of giving instructions to two suicide bombers who attacked a Jakarta bus terminal last month, killing three police officers, officials said. The men were arrested in separate locations just outside Bandung City on Java island in the early hours, police said. The arrests take to seven the number of people detained over the May 24 assault, the deadliest in Indonesia since a gun and suicide bombing attack in January last year in downtown Jakarta that left four assailants and four civilians dead. West Java police spokesman Yusri Yunus told Agence France-Presse the latest two detained suspects were leaders of an Islamic foundation, and were believed to have held a prayer session attended by the suicide bombers five days before the bombing at the Kampung Melayu bus terminal. The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the bus station attack in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country and police have blamed local IS-linked group, Jamaah Ansharut Daulah.

AFP