Indonesia boosts security for Christmas, New Year

JAKARTA: Indonesia will deploy some 180,000 security personnel ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, authorities said on Friday, following the arrests of more than a dozen suspected militants in the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country. Thirteen suspected militants were arrested in separate, pre-emptive raids across the Southeast Asian nation earlier this month. Many of the suspects were proven to have links to the Islamic State group or had fought in Syria. Police spokesman Martinus Sitompul said no specific terror threats had been detected since the arrests, but security would be boosted to safeguard churches and public spaces between December 22 to January 2. About 70,000 people from other government agencies and civil society groups—including the country’s largest Islamic youth organization—would assist security personnel, Sitompul said.