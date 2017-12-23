Indonesia calls for arts and culture scholar applications

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia invites citizens of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) to the 2018 Indonesian Arts and Culture Scholarship (IACS) which will be held from March 17 to June 24, 2018 with the theme, “The Colours of Beautiful Indonesia”.

The IACS program aims to cultivate a culture of cooperation, emerging from direct contact and sharing of cultures amongst people involved in the program, leading to thriving diplomatic relations in the region and worldwide.

In order to deepen the awardees’ understanding of Indonesian arts and culture, and to enhance their skills for the final performance, awardees will be divided and assigned by the organizing committee to different arts centers for the duration of approximately three months. The arts centers are located in six provinces, namely: Bali; West Sumatra; East Kalimantan; East Java; South Sulawesi and Yogyakarta.

The IACS will cover tuition fee (including extra-curricular activities); roundtrip economy class ticket; accommodation (board and lodging); local transportation during the program; health insurance (limited); and a monthly allowance of 2 million rupiah or P7,000.

The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Manila is expecting to receive the names of the participants along with their complete application forms and supporting documents at the latest on January 30, 2018, through email to sosbud.manila@kemlu.go.id, cc to fsosbud.mnl@gmail.com.