Indonesia destroys over 2 tons of crystal meth

JAKARTA: More than two tons of crystal methamphetamine were destroyed on Friday as Indonesia stepped up its drugs crackdown in one of the biggest such operations of recent years. The crystal meth had been seized from foreign-registered ships in two separate operations in Indonesian waters near Singapore earlier this year. Four Taiwanese and four Chinese crewmembers were arrested. Vice President Jusuf Kalla inspected the drugs wearing protective gloves and mask before tossing some bags of the crystal meth into an incinerator in the capital Jakarta. He lauded the police for the haul but warned that “there are still many out there, so the danger is still real.” Indonesia has some of the world’s toughest anti-narcotics laws, and imposes the death penalty for trafficking. Eighteen convicted drug smugglers—including 15 foreigners—have been sent to the firing squad under President Joko Widodo, sparking a diplomatic backlash.

AFP