Indonesia faces ‘huge’ challenges, says OCA

JAKARTA: The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) warned Monday Indonesia faces “huge” challenges to prepare for the Asian Games slated on August 18 to September 2 next year, criticizing a lack of coordination between different bodies organizing the event. Jakarta was awarded the games in 2014 after the original host Vietnam withdrew due to financial problems, but the late decision meant the Indonesians had four years to prepare instead of the usual six. Officials insist everything will run smoothly but fears are mounting of a repeat of the 2011 Southeast Asian Games in Indonesia, when some venues weren’t ready on time and two people died in a stampede at the football finals.

AFP