Indonesia seizes alleged ‘slave ship’ wanted by Interpol

JAKARTA: Indonesia seized an alleged “slave ship” following a dramatic high seas chase sparked by an Interpol alert after the vessel escaped capture in China and Mozambique, authorities said on Tuesday. Interpol tipped off Indonesian authorities that the stateless STS-50, a vessel with a notorious maritime rap sheet, would be entering the Southeast Asian nation’s waters with authorities concerned the crew were being forced to work. The boat, captured on Friday some 95 kilometers from Weh Island in Aceh province, had 20 Indonesians, two Ukrainians and eight Russians aboard, including the captain, a senior navy official said. The crew has been detained and is now being questioned. The Indonesian sailors said they were not paid and that their passports and other documents had been taken away as soon as they boarded the ship nearly a year ago, the navy said. The 258-meter long vessel was on the run after escaping detention in China and also fleeing seizure in Mozambique. The vessel is suspected of involvement in “organized transnational crime,” the ministry added without elaborating.

AFP