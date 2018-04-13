Indonesian adrift at sea for 23 days rescued

ZAMBOANGA CITY: A fisherman rescued an Indonesian whose floating cottage had drifted far into Tawi-Tawi province in southern Mindanao where he spent 23 days at sea.

Army Captain Jo-ann Petinglay, spokesman for the Western Mindanao Command, said Erens Fiter was recovered late Monday afternoon and spent a day with his rescuer Idris Elsan, a fisherman, before being handed over to the police in the town of Simunul.

Fiter said he drifted out to the open sea after his cottage was cut from its anchor on March 19.

The Indonesian was fetched on Wednesday by the military’s Joint Task Force Tawi-Tawi and the Marine Battalion Landing Team 9 and brought him to Bongao, the provincial capital town.