Indonesian Embassy car catches fire on EDSA

A VEHICLE from the Indonesian Embassy caught fire on Monday night on the EDSA northbound lane in Makati City, according to a televised report on Tuesday.

There were two people inside the Mercedes Benz that burst into flames at about 9:00 p.m. – the unidentified driver and Major Kes Indra Lesmana, an official from the embassy. There were no casualties, according to the report.

Fireman Roel Pabucat quoted the driver as saying that he saw smoke coming out from the car, prompting him and his passenger to get down from the vehicle.

Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said in the report that it tried to stop the flames with a fire extinguisher before the firemen arrived but found it difficult because of a gas leak.

The accident stalled traffic until the car was towed at about 11 p.m., the report said. ROSVEL DIAZ