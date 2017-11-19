Indonesian Embassy holds food festival in Manila

It was good food for a good cause during the recent One Day Exquisite Indonesian Food Festival 2017 at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall where mallgoers had the rare opportunity to experience authentic Indonesian feast.

A joint project of the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia and SM Mall of Asia, the event featuring authentic Indonesian culinary specialties from different restaurants and brands. It also aimed to raise funds for the benefit of Hospicio De San Jose and the internal displaced persons (IDPs) of Marawi, which will be coursed through the Philippine Red Cross.

His Excellency Johny Lumintang, Ambassador of the Indonesian Embassy in Manila, led the embassy officials in welcoming the guests to the event. Among these Joao da Costa Braz, Second Secretary of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste Embassy; Urawadee Sriphiromya, Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission of the Royal Thai Embassy; and Akmal Che Mustafa, Deputy Chief of Mission (CDA) of the Malaysian Embassy.

Apart from the great food, the event also highlighted Indonesia’s rich culture with performances of Tari Pendet or Welcome Dance, Teri Merak or Peacock Dance, and Cendrawasih or bird of paradise mating ritual dance.

Guests enjoyed Indonesian specialties like Nasi Tumpeng or cone-shaped yellow rice with meat and vegetables side dishes; Kue Kue or variety of delicacies; Ayam Bakar or barbeque chicken; Sate Ayam or grilled marinated chicken satay; and Batagor or Indonesian dimsum with peanut sauce.

Beef Rendang or spicy beef was a favorite among foodies; as were Martabak Telur or stuffed pancake; Ayam Penyet or smashed fried chicken; Onde onde or sticky rice ball with coconut; Tahu Isi or stuffed tofu; Kue Dadar or rolled coconut pancake; Risoles or croquette; and Lemper or sticky rice filled with chicken meat.

Mallgoers also sampled Indonesian brand products such as Kopiko Cappucino and Alfamart’s Indomie Mi Goreng instant noodles. Sinar Internasional, a company based in Indonesia, featured their products such as Batik clothing, Batik umbrellas, and Sambal Roa or spicy shredded dried fish.