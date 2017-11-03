Indonesian extremist charged with rebellion

POLICE filed rebellion charges on Thursday against an Indonesian extremist who had allegedly fought alongside the Maute group in Marawi City.

Muhammad Ilham Syahputra, 22, underwent inquest proceedings before Assistant State Prosecutor Ethel Rea Suril at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office for rebellion and violations of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulatory Act, Law on Explosives and International Humanitarian Law.

Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Richard Anthony Fadullon said the case filed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) had been submitted for resolution.

Members of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams of Barangay Loksadatu arrested Syahputra on Wednesday morning.

He was turned over to the police and military and then brought to PNP headquarters in Camp Crame for booking before being presented to the Justice department prosecutors.

Authorities seized from Syahputra his mobile phone, a passport, a fragmentation grenade, firearm and ammunition, cash in local and foreign dominations, gold bracelets and a computer tablet.

Syahputra claimed to be from the extremist group Islamic State (IS), linked to the terror attack in Jakarta in January 2016 that killed four people.

Syahputra, a native of the Indonesian city of Medan in North Sumatra province, arrived in the Philippines sometime in November last year upon invitation of Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon, the regional IS chieftain.

Hapilon and the Maute group attacked Marawi City on May 23. Hapilon and Omarkhayam Maute were killed in October, ending the five-month rebellion.

In April, the military recovered an Indonesian passport with the name of Muhammad Ilham Syahputra after an offensive at the camp of the Maute group in Piagapo, Lanao del Sur.

Maute ‘stragglers’ killed

On Wednesday, two armed IS-linked Maute stragglers were killed in an encounter with government troops in Marawi City, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said. Two soldiers were wounded.

Col. Romeo Brawner Jr., deputy commander of Task Group Ranao, said one of the slain terrorists was a member of the Abu Sayyaf Group and was the “right-hand man” of Hapilon.

Brawner identified Hapilon’s man as Abu Talja, whose identity was based on the findings of the PNP Scene of the Crime Operatives. The other slain terrorist has yet to be identified but is likely a Filipino, he said.

The encounter happened at 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday when the two armed terrorists and soldiers engaged in a firefight in Marawi’s main battle area.

WITH DEMPSEY REYES AND RJ CARBONELL