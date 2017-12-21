Indonesian illusionist wins ‘AGT2’; PH bets place 2nd and 3rd

FILIPINO viewers of the reality show, “Asia’s Got Talent Season 2,” were ecstatic, thrilled and hopeful at the same time, what with three kababayan acts out of nine making it to the final cut. But it was Indonesia’s illusionist The Sacred Riana who got the most number of votes across the continent and the $100,000-cash prize in the end.

Placing second was the all-male-dressing-as-female dance-gymnastics group from Compostela Valley in Mindanao, DM-X Comvaleñoz. Third was beatboxer Neil Rey Garcia Llanes.

By the first elimination, the all-boy dance group Urban Crew from Las Piñas missed the cut along with child music prodigy Feng E of Taiwan and harpist Angela July of Indonesia.

In the second elimination, ADEM Dance Crew of Kyrgyzstan and Sobhi Shaker of Malaysia were sent off the stage, followed by Canion Shirjrbat of Mongolia, finally leaving two Filipinos in the Top 3.

When the illusionist Marie Antoinette Riana Graharani was called first for the Top 2 spot, hopes for a 1-2 finish for the Philippines went down the drain.

“We somehow knew that it’s The Sacred Riana who would win but we still hoped in our hearts that DM-X Comvaleñoz may have gotten the highest number of votes,” said an audience member at the live viewing of the show on December 14 at Remington Hotel, Resorts World Manila.

Showcasing their talents one last time, The Sacred Riana called on the dead to ask what judge Jay Park’s biggest fear was in his mind. She called Park along with several other audience members to the stage to place their hands on a Ouija board. The letters spelled, “Unhappiness,” the same word The Sacred Riana had previously written on a piece of paper as her guess. Her audience was amazed.

Meanwhile, the Filipino dance group performed an adrenaline-high number, the kind that propelled them to popularity since AGT’s auditions, but their votes weren’t enough to dislodge the Indonesian.

The results were announced a week after the grand finals show and after the voting closed on December 14 at 11:59 p.m. Held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, Asia’s Got Talent Season 2 was aired exclusively on AXN.