Indonesian museum removes Nazi-themed exhibit after outrage

JAKARTA: An Indonesian museum that allowed visitors to take selfies with a life-size wax sculpture of Hitler against a backdrop of Auschwitz concentration camp has removed the exhibit following international outrage, the manager said on Saturday. De ARCA Statu e Art Museum in the Javanese city of Jogjakarta drew swift condemnation from rights groups after details of the controversial display were published in foreign media. The exhibit features a sure-footed Hitler standing in front of a huge photo of the gates of Auschwitz—the largest Nazi concentration camp where more than 1.1 million people were killed. The museum’s operations manager, Jamie Misbah, said the wax sculpture had been removed after the building was alerted to criticism from prominent Jewish human rights organization the Simon Wiesenthal Center. “We don’t want to attract outrage,” Misbah told Agence France-Presse. “Our purpose to display the Hitler figure in the museum is to educate,” he added.

AFP