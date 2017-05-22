Indonesian police make mass arrests over ‘gay sex party’

JAKARTA: Indonesian police have detained 141 men including several foreigners for allegedly taking part in a gay sex party at a sauna, an official said on Monday, the latest sign of a backlash against homosexuals in the Muslim-majority country. Officers late Sunday raided a building in the capital Jakarta that houses a sauna and a gym, and halted what they said was a sex party promoted as “The Wild One.” Pictures circulating online showed topless men sitting crammed in a room next to gym equipment after the raid. Police said four foreigners were among those arrested—one Briton, one Singaporean and two Malaysians.

AFP