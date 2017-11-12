Indonesian President Widodo arrives for Asean Summit

INDONESIAN President Joko Widodo arrived in Manila on Sunday, November 12 for the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit.

President Widodo was welcomed by Philippine government officials at the Clark International Airport in Pampanga past 12 noon.

Widodo first visited the Philippines on April 28 for bilateral talks with President Rodrigo Duterte and a visit to Mindanao for the launching of the Davao-General Santos Bitung/Asean Roll-On Roll-Off (RoRo) shipping service.

Widodo began his political career in 2005 when he ran in the mayoral race in Surakarta. He was seen to empathize with the poor and grew in popularity with measures such as relocating slum-dwellers and boosting small businesses, according to published reports.

After a runoff round against incumbent Fauzi Bowo, Widodo won the 2012 gubernatorial election in Jakarta.

Widodo, a former entrepreneur, was elected president in July 2014. He was the first Indonesian president without military or political background.

He won the presidential election with a decisive victory over former general Prabowo Subianto – becoming the 7th president of Indonesia.

Widodo has been recognized for his leadership and effective policies as Mayor, Governor and now President. EIREENE JAIREE GOMEZ