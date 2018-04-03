Indonesian tech firm pitched as Grab’s rival

Go-Jek, Indonesia’s top technology firm that offers ride-hailing and logistics services should be allowed to enter the country and compete with giant Grab.

The proposal was made on Monday by Makati City Rep. Luis Campos Jr., citing Uber’s decision to sell its Philippine operations to rival Grab.

“No matter how you look at it, the combination of the regional businesses of Uber and Grab not only reduces but effectively eliminates competition in the Philippine ride-hailing market,” Campos said in a statement.

“To counteract the merger and reestablish competition, we may have to encourage other large suppliers such as Go-Jek to come in right away,” the congressman, a deputy minority leader, added.

With more than 400,000 motor vehicles and drivers, Jakarta-based Go-Jek is the most popular ride-hailing app in the world’s fourth most populous country.

Campos said he would have preferred that the three dominant regional players–Uber, Grab and Go-Jek–were all in the Philippines competing against each other.

“Three players are better than two. But if we can’t have three, two is better than one,” he added.

Lawmakers are counting on the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) to pore over the Uber-Grab merger, according to Campos.

“Assuming the deal qualifies as a covered transaction, then we expect the anti-trust body to perform its duty in ensuring that businesses compete and that consumers benefit,’ he said.

On the day the Uber-Grab deal was announced, PCC Chairman Arsenio Balisacan in a statement said, “No notification has been filed at the PCC by Grab or Uber to date. If the parties meet the new threshold, now set at ₱2 billion for size of transaction and ₱5 billion for size of party, they should notify the PCC within 30 days after signing their definitive agreement.”

The PCC is mandated by law to prohibit anti-competitive business agreements, abuses of dominant position and mergers and acquisitions that lessen competition.

In ideal markets ruled by formidable anti-trust regulators, Campos said, a business combination that gets rid of the competition may not be permitted until a substitute challenger comes in.

He added that anti-trust regulators may also compel the unloading party to sell its business to two separate buyers, instead of dealing with a lone acquirer.