Indonesian terrorist arrested in Sultan Kudarat

AN alleged Indonesian terrorist was arrested by police at Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat and has been placed under the custody of the Bureau of Immigration (BI), a police official said.

Supt. Aldrin Gonzales, spokesman of the Soccsksargen police, identified the suspect as Mushalah Somina Rasim alias Abu Omar, 32, who was first sighted at Colube village in the same town before he was arrested.

Gonzales added that Rasim was arrested last March 10.

He also said that police authorities have been receiving information about the “remnants” and supporters of Ansar Khilafah Philippines allegedly led by Abu Maher, engaging Rasim in the activities of the terrorist group.

Police also accused Rasim’s group of “recruiting” individuals in the villages of Akol and Datu Maguiles in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat and in Kiayap village in Maitum, Sarangani, despite the extended martial law in Mindanao.

Seized from Rasim were an ATM card, two P100 bills, five pieces of 50,000 worth of Rupiah bills, a Rupiah bill, two pieces of 3,000 worth of Rupiah for a total of 254,000 Rupiah or P1,334.90. DEMPSEY REYES