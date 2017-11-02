Indonesian terrorist charged with rebellion

POLICE filed rebellion charges against an Indonesian terrorist who allegedly fought alongside the Maute group in Marawi City.

Muhammad Ilham Syahputra, 22, underwent inquest proceedings before Assistant State Prosecutor Ethel Rea Suril at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday afternoon for rebellion and violations of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulatory Act (Republic Act 10591), Law on Explosives (Republic Act 9516) and International Humanitarian Law (Republic Act 9581).

Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Richard Anthony Fadullon said the case filed by the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) has been submitted for resolution.

Members of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams of Barangay Loksadatu arrested Syahputra on Wednesday morning and was turned over to the police and military. He was brought to the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame for booking before he was presented to the Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors.

Authorities seized from Syahputra his mobile phone, passport, a fragmentation grenade, firearm and ammunition, cash in local and foreign dominations, gold bracelets, and computer tablet.

Syahputra admitted to authorities that he was from the extremist group Islamic State of Syria and Iraq (ISIS) linked to the terror attack in Jakarta in January 2016 that killed four people.

Syahputra, a native of the Indonesian city of Medan in North Sumatra province, arrived in the Philippines in November 2016 on the invitation of Isnilon Hapilon, Abu Sayyaf leader and IS Southeast Asia emir.

Hapilon and the Maute group staged a series of attacks in Marawi City last May 23, forcing President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law. The death of Hapilon, and Omar Maute of the IS-inspired terrorist group bearing his family name ended the five-month old war.

The military recovered last April an Indonesian passport with the name Muhammad Ilham Syahputra on it after an air and land offensive at the camp of Maute group in Piagapo, Lanao Del Sur.

The encounter in Piagapo, a predominantly Maranao, fourth class municipality in the province, was between government troops and the Maute group.

The firefight from April 21-23 resulted in the death of at least 30 members of the Maute.

It was the result of continuous military operations against the terrorists. WITH EJ GOMEZ

