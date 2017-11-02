Indonesian terrorist nabbed in Marawi

An Indonesian terrorist who fought with members of the Islamic State (IS)-linked Maute group was arrested by village officials in Marawi City on Wednesday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) announced.

The Indonesian, identified as Muhammad Ilham Syahputra, 22, was intercepted and arrested by members of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams (BPATs) of Barangay Loksadatu at 7 a.m. He was said to be trying to escape Marawi by swimming on Lanao Lake.

“This person was intercepted and arrested by law enforcement members of BPAT and [was]turned over to the PNP (Philippine National Police)-AFP team. He was trying to escape,” AFP spokesman Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr. told reporters in a text message.

In a news conference later in the day, Sr. Supt. John Guyguyon, police director of the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office, said authorities were getting information from the Bureau of Immigration as well as with the security team of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on how the Indonesian entered the country.

Syahputra, he said, admitted to him that he was invited by slain IS leader Isnilon Hapilon to come to the Philippines to start off a “straggle” in 2016.

Syahputra, who is from Medan, allegedly entered the Philippines through NAIA in November 2016.

Guyguyon said the Indonesian terrorist was part of the Piagapo encounter last April, which was instigated by the Maute group. Syahputra also admitted he was among those who plotted the bombing in Tamrin, Indonesia, officials said.

The Indonesian terrorist said that about 20 Maute terrorists remained inside the main battle area in Marawi, Guyguyon said.

“He mentioned that they were eyeing to bomb military camps because of what was happening especially in Basilan and in Sulu,” he said.

Hundreds of local and foreign gunmen who had pledged allegiance to IS rampaged through Marawi, the principal Islamic city in the mainly Catholic Philippines, on May 23. They took over parts of the city using civilians as human shields.

An ensuing US-backed military campaign claimed the lives of more than 1,100 people, displaced 400,000 residents and reduced large parts of the city to rubble. Fighting was declared over on October 23.

Seized from Syahputra were firearms, a fragmentation grenade, cash (Philippine pesos and Indonesian rupiah), a cellphone and a passport owned by his companion.

“We will be submitting [the passport]to the BI to see if these terrorists were able to enter the Philippines through the use of their passports,” Guyguyon explained.

Guyguyon said it would be up to the Philippine government if Syahputra would be extradited to Indonesia.

“This is a huge thing and we are capitalizing on this so we can neutralize all the remaining stragglers, and then we’ll make Marawi City really safe for our people to come back especially the internally displaced persons,” Guyguyon added.

with AFP