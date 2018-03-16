Indonesian ‘terrorist’ now under BI custody

An alleged Indonesian terrorist was arrested by police at Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat, in southern Mindanao and has been taken into custody by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

Supt. Aldrin Gonzales, spokesman for the Soccsksargen police, identified the suspect as Mushalah Somina Rasim, alias Abu Omar, 32, who was first sighted at Colube village in the same town before he was nabbed.

Soccsksargen refers to South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos City.

Gonzales said Rasim was arrested on March 10.

He added that police authorities have been receiving information on “remnants” and supporters of Ansar Khilafah Philippines allegedly led by Abu Maher and engaging Rasim in activities of the terrorist group.

Police also accused Rasim’s group of “recruiting” individuals in the villages of Akol and Datu Maguiles in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat, and in Kiayap village in Maitum, Sarangani, despite an extended martial law in Mindanao.

Seized from Rasim were an ATM card and thousands of rupiah bills.