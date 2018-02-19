Indonesians arrested for shooting an orangutan some 130 times

JAKARTA: Four Indonesian men have been arrested over the killing of an orangutan shot some 130 times with an air rifle, police said on Monday, in the latest fatal attack on a critically endangered species. The suspects, farmers from the island of Borneo, admitted killing the animal, saying it ruined their crops at a pineapple and palm oil plantation, according to authorities. East Kutai district Police Chief Teddy Ristiawan said that the suspects wanted to scare the orangutan but instead killed it. The suspects, who were arrested last week, will be charged with killing a protected animal and face up to five years’ jail and a maximum fine of about $7,400. Ristiawan said a fifth suspect, a 13-year-old boy, was arrested but later released because he was a minor. Villagers in Borneo’s East Kutai district discovered the male orangutan’s corpse riddled with pellets two weeks ago. Its mutilated body also showed signs of a machete wounds.

AFP