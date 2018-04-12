Indonesia’s Aceh to stop whipping criminals in public – officials

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia: Indonesia’s Aceh province will stop whipping criminals in public after a wave of international condemnation of the practice, local officials said on Thursday. The conservative region on Sumatra island—the only place in Muslim-majority Indonesia that follows Islamic law—passed a regulation on Thursday that will see criminals flogged only behind prison walls. It is not clear when the new rule will come into effect. Public whipping outside Aceh’s mosques is common punishment for a slew of offenses, ranging from gambling and drinking alcohol to gay sex. Rights groups have derided it as cruel and last year President Joko Widodo called for an end to public whippings in Aceh. Aceh governor Irwandi Yusuf said the law will muffle protest.

AFP