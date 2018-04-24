Indonesia’s former speaker gets 15 years in jail for corruption

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s former parliament speaker was handed a 15-year prison term on Tuesday in a victory for an ongoing clamp-down on widespread corruption. Setya Novanto had been accused of taking millions in kickbacks and bribes linked to the national roll-out of government ID cards. Prosecutors had demanded a 16-year sentence, some $7.4 million in fines and the seizure of Novanto’s considerable assets if he failed to pay the penalty. Novanto, who had managed to sidestep corruption allegations in the past, was accused of playing a key role in embezzlement from the $440 million ID card project, with some $170 million disappearing from state coffers. Several other politicians, government officials and businessmen have been charged in the scandal. Novanto, who dodged questioning by Indonesia’s anti-corruption agency for months, was arrested in hospital in November after he claimed to have been injured in a car crash. The reported accident came shortly after a failed raid on his palatial estate in a ritzy part of the capital.

AFP