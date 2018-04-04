Indoor air pollution causes health problems, experts claim

Buildings and skyscrapers maybe hazardous air traps for its occupants. Many buildings have indoor air circulation systems which spread billions of molds and bacteria out of aircon ducts, causing health issues to its occupants every single day.

In a conference held at the Metropolitan club in Makati entitled “Discussion on the significant issue of indoor air quality in terms of its impact on health, productivity and associated costs”, Jackson Tseng, a certified air quality expert from the United States and Dr. Wong Wei Khiang, president of the Institute of Air Quality in Malaysia, claim that poor air quality inside hospitals, skyscrapers, condominiums and offices could severely affect productivity and even cause chronic illnesses to building occupants.

Tseng and Khiang warned against the long-term effects of poor air quality.

Dr. Khiang says that more Asians now die due to indoor air pollution and thousands of companies lose money from productivity losses. As more people get sick from dirty air, companies suffer from losses which affect overall productivity and performance.

The World Health Organization says more than 4.3 million people die every year due to diseases caused by poor air quality. Some diseases caused by molds and bacterial contamination in indoor air include cardio vascular problems, respiratory problems such as lung cancer and cardio respiratory disease. In some cases, Tseng notes, some people contract brain damage.

Tseng says building owners and construction engineers should ensure that structures are completely compliant with environmental air quality standards. Buildings with old air circulation systems could cause severe diseases with its occupants. Regular checking and cleaning of these systems could save lives and millions of pesos in health-related costs.

Dr. Khiang notes that most hospital administrations should consider mold remediation works every six months. Without such remediation, patients and non-patients could be susceptible to contracting airborne diseases.

Air circulation systems left unchecked and uncleaned for just a month develop deadly molds and bacteria which mixes with indoor air. Whenever warm and cold air mix, says Dr. Khiang, the warm air will carry more moisture and will condense inside the air conditioning units.

A moist environment is the best place for molds and bacteria to incubate and grow, says Dr. Khiang. Molds are microscopic organisms which, when inhaled, cause severe health problems, especially to people with respiratory problems.

Mold remediation work can save companies thousands of dollars’ worth of potential losses due to bad air quality. A good remediation treatment should follow WHO air quality standards and should result in allowable levels of particulate matter of 2.5 and 10 at the very least.

Remediation also includes checks on all air circulation systems as well as other areas such as water utilities where possible bacterial contamination and mold incubation might reside. The DoLE has humidity levels in work environments and follow international standards for Indoor Air Quality (IAQ). However, implementation and monitoring has been quite lenient.