How to indulge à la Anne Curtis

Between hosting her noontime show, filming an upcoming movie and attending to her overflowing commitments, Anne Curtis is definitely a busy woman.

In addition to her already brimming plate, Curtis will soon add wedding preparations to her to-do lists as she recently got engaged to her long-time beau Erwan Heussaff.

But despite her demanding schedule, the multimedia personality still makes sure to pause, rest and reward herself for her accomplishments.

Today, Curtis reveals how she rewards herself for every win, be it big or small:

Relaxing at home. There’s nothing more rewarding for the actress than relaxing in the comfort of her own home. Here the self-confessed geek and pet lover can let her guard down, be herself, and do anything she wants to do—stay in bed or lounge in her favorite sofa while reading her favorite book, playing with her pets, or going on a TV marathon.

Spending time with family. Nothing beats the company of family. The 31-year-old enjoys shopping with her mom, sharing long conversations with her dad or going on trips with her sister, Jasmine if their schedules permit. For the holidays, Curtis and her whole family, with fiancé Heussaff, basked in the sea, the sun and the sand at Hamilton Island in Queensland, Australia. Moments spent with her family are what she treasures most since sometimes she may not see them very often.

Enjoying a good meal. There is no doubt that Curtis—one of the most followed local celebrities with over 6-million Instagram followers—loves food. Whether she’s spending time with friends or exploring a country abroad, she makes sure to indulge herself with their sumptuous meals or sinful desserts to satisfy her sweet tooth. Proof to this are her carefully-curated food shots on her Instagram feed.

Travelling. Despite her busy schedule, the globetrotter always finds time to explore the world. For her, nothing is as enjoyable as learning different cultures, meeting new people and learning their way of living.

Finally, as an added treat, Curtis admits to rewarding herself with an indulgent cup of Swiss Miss Chocolate Hazelnut. After working long hours, the actress-host likes to indulge in a warm cup of the rich chocolate drink, which also fuses the aroma and flavor of roasted, buttery hazelnuts with silky, creamy, frothy chocolate.