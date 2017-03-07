Industry influencers named FDCP Film Ambassadors

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) named four film ambassadors to recognize personalities who have made contributions to the art and craft of filmmaking.

Honored during the Annual FDCP Film Ambassadors Night were Jun Lana and Paolo Ballesteros for Die Beautiful, Erik Matti for Honor Thy Father, Cesar Montano for Nilalang, Eduardo Roy, Jr. and Hasmine Kilip for Pamilya Ordinaryo, Mario Cornejo for Apocalypse Child, Paolo Dy for Ignacio de Loyola, and De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Digital Filmmaking Lecturer Seymour Sanchez for Caretaker.

Special awards were presented to Brillante Mendoza for Artistic Excellence, and to Gloria Sevilla and Ricky Lee for Lifetime Achievement.

Launched in October 2016 as a yearly affair, the Film Ambassadors Night is dubbed as an evening of appreciation and thanksgiving which celebrates the victories and strides of Filipino films in the past twelve months. It recognizes those who continue the proud tradition of Philippine cinema, and have not only raised the level of awareness, but also brought prestige to the country.

“Our filmmakers are film ambassadors duly representing our culture all over the world through the wondrous power of cinema. Each of their contribution adds to the whole of an already great Filipino heritage that is constantly growing in scale and quality,” said FDCP Chair and CEO Liza Diño.

Diño has pledged to champion for the continued growth of Philippine cinema and has introduced numerous flagship programs to support and empower film appreciation, film criticism, film education, and film literacy.