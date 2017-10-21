Industry posts slower revenue growth in Q2

THE domestic industrial sector marked slower gross revenue growth in the second quarter amid an acceleration in employment and compensation.

Advertisements

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Friday said gross revenue growth for industries was 7.4 percent for April to June, down from 8.4 percent a year earlier.

“Real estate posted the fastest growth across industries with 17.8 percent. This was followed by finance with 12.7 percent and transportation and communication with 8.6 percent,” the PSA said.

The number of jobs in key industries, meanwhile, grew by 4.2 percent, faster than the 1.1 percent posted the previous year.

Industries that pulled up the employment index were transportation and communication with 5.7 percent growth, followed by manufacturing (5.1 percent), finance (3.2 percent), real estate (2.1 percent), trade (1.6 percent), private services (1.3 percent) and mining and quarrying (1.2 percent).

Electricity and water contracted by 0.7 percent.

The compensation index also gained momentum, accelerating to 7.8 percent from 5.1 percent a year earlier.

Industries contributing to the growth were manufacturing (10.9 percent), real estate (9.3 percent),

transportation and communication (9.1 percent), trade (7.2 percent), mining and quarrying (7.1 percent), electricity and water (5.4 percent), private services (4.2 percent) and finance (1.1 percent).

The total compensation per employee index also grew by 3.5 percent.

“This growth was attributed to the uptrend of real estate with 7 percent, real estate with 7 percent and electricity and water with 6.2 percent. However, finance contracted by 2 percent,” the PSA said.