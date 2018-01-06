IndyCar teams ready to test new aero kit

The teams taking part in the 2018 IndyCar season can now start testing the new aero kits that is expected to make competition for both the team and driver titles more exciting.

The new aero kit – which will be used on all cars in the upcoming season following three years of manufacturer kit competition between Chevrolet and Honda – provides less downforce and is expected to make driver’s skills a bigger factor in winning races.

Bill Pappas, INDYCAR vice president of race engineering, is eager to see the testing process move from the oversight of the series and its manufacturers to the teams and drivers. Select teams and drivers tested the new aero kit during the past six months. INDYCAR is the organizer of the IndyCar series.

“You’re always optimistic when you come into a project like this,” Pappas said. “But in the back of your head as an engineer, you’re always thinking, ‘What can go wrong? What’s the next snag? What do we have to deal with next?’ Surprisingly, this thing went very smoothly. It’s a huge relief. I’m looking forward to seeing all of the teams now start testing it.”

The December 12-14 test at Sebring, Florida, was the final under the direction of the series’ two manufacturers. The initial testing phase, which began in July at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, was overseen by Pappas and his INDYCAR engineering team, including director of aerodynamic development Tino Belli. Before joining the series in 2016, Pappas worked as a race engineer for IndyCar teams for more than 30 years.

Pappas believes the new aero kit will force drivers to rely more on their skills, because of less downforce the race cars will have. More downforce generates more grip for cars, which allows for faster speeds.

“From a performance standpoint, we’re putting the driver back in the cockpit. There was so much downforce with the last couple of years of the [manufacturer]aero kits. The driver was basically riding. You never were using the drivers’ talents,” he added.

“With this thing, because of the reduced downforce, they [the drivers]have to decide how early they want to brake. They’re working on technique again as far as how they carry speed. When they go back to the throttle, it’s not just matting it. They get wheel spin and the car slides. If drivers can cope with the car slipping and sliding around, they’re going to be really successful,” he added.

Among the biggest issues in combining the new kit to the chassis (both produced by Dallara) involved wiring, Pappas said.

“We continue to be concerned about making sure there are no weak links,” Pappas said. “The installation difference between the Honda and the Chevy was a challenge, but both manufacturers came up with good solutions.”

THE TIMES