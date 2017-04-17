IndyCar unveils more images of 2018 car design

The response has been overwhelming to IndyCar’s release this week of computer-generated images of the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series car design.

With that highly positive reaction in mind, IndyCar is pulling back the curtain a bit more with the release today of additional images. Keep in mind that this is a work in progress and that the final look of the 2018 universal aero kit might vary from these concept images.

The universal kit will attach to the Dallara IR-12 chassis and be used by all competitors in 2018. IndyCar’s development goals are to create a bolder, more traditional-looking Indy car that produces most of its downforce from underneath to promote more passing opportunities, while at the same time adding numerous safety enhancements.

Scale model testing of the universal kit is ongoing, with the first on-track car testing expected by mid-summer. IndyCar will continue providing updates throughout the process.