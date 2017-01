Inequality persists in immunization – WHO

UNITED NATIONS, New York: Childhood immunization is one of the safest and most cost-effective health interventions available, yet many of the world’s most vulnerable children continue to miss out, a World Health Organization (WHO) report said.

The WHO report, “State of inequality: childhood immunization,” released late last month was mostly good news, explaining that immunization rates are up and many countries have eradicated diseases entirely.

However, the report noted that a large population of children worldwide remains unimmunized.

To better reach these children, the authors also looked at another metric: Disease as a marker of inequality. Or, in the words of Robin Nandy, Principal Adviser and Chief of Immunization at UNICEF, “a virus doesn’t lie.”

“The presence of disease is the best indicator of where a bigger problem is,” he explained. “Diseases tend to show up where there are weak systems of health coverage and in areas of conflict.”

“It is very likely that where there is low immunization coverage there are multiple deprivations.”

“The nutritional status of the kids in these areas could be compromised, they could lack water or sanitation, common childhood illnesses such as diarrhea or pneumonia could be present.”

Using data from 69 countries, the study examined inequality amongst rates of childhood immunization and measured changes in rates of immunization over the last ten years. The most prominent inequalities recorded were those of household economic status and the level of maternal education.

While the report showed that rates of immunization for diseases such as measles, polio and yellow fever are around 85 percent globally, progressing beyond this number is hard and the biggest barrier to progress is political willpower.

“Once you’ve hit 80 percent the remaining 15 to 20 percent tend to be in remote locations, in underprivileged populations,” said Nandy. “In many countries the communities that want immunization are marginalized. Political will is extremely important to shift the mindset from wide coverage to wide coverage with equality.”

“There are some areas that are right under our noses that we tend not to prioritize because we’re focused elsewhere, like urban slums. Often they don’t show up in population data and that is why they’re not prioritized in health services.”

Nandy pointed to a rapidly urbanizing world and the growing population of children living in refugee camps or moving between regions as key examples of the complex operating environments. “There has to be a proactive and deliberate attempt to reach these populations and it won’t happen by delivering services in a normal way. We need tailored approaches for each country to make sure these populations are reached.”

Polio, which has neared complete eradication but saw setbacks in 2015-16, illustrates the difficulty of reaching children most in need.

“Where are we still seeing polio transmission?” Nandy asked rhetorically. “It’s on the Pakistan / Afghanistan border, places like Baluchistan and Waziristan, places that have security issues. These limit the access of health workers into that area.”

“You will get increases in rates of diseases like polio when parents cannot bring their kids to clinics.”

The current situation in many countries shows that further improvement is needed to lessen inequalities, and data such as this may prove invaluable. IPS