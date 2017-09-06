Infinity dress takes center stage in bridal fashion

Brides-to-be rejoice! You can easily please your bridesmaids and secondary sponsors with the latest trend in bridal fashion—the Infinity Dress. It has a single cut, which any good seamstress can make, but can be worn 1,001 different personalized ways. With it, you’ll be able to give your gal pals control over how they will look as they walk down the aisle on your special day, freeing you of the expected stress that comes with dressing a bunch of women.

The Infinity Dress will be highlighted at Wedding Expo Philippines’s 31st Edition on September 9 and 10 at SMX Mall of Asia via the “Wedding Fashion Extravaganza” show—one of five sub-events—where gowns, suits, barongs, and fineries for the entourage will take to the catwalk.

Organized by Themes & Motifs (www.themesnmotifs.com), the two-day affair will gather top wedding suppliers to provide up-to-the minute ideas for brides and grooms.