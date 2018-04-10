‘Infinity War’ fever kicks off with Avengers Hall

To say that the fictional superhero universe of Marvel is ingrained in Filipino moviegoers’ hearts is an understatement what with seven of its superhero films hailed as among the 20 all-time highest-grossing local and foreign features in the Philippines.

According to box office revenue website Box Office Mojo, “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015) “Iron Man 3” (2013) and “The Avengers” (2012) have all raked in at least P600 million revenues to land numbers 2, 3 and 4 in their Top 20 list.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014), “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017) and “Spider-Man 3” (2007), meanwhile, grossed beyond P400 million to earn the eighth, 10th and 11th places, respectively. Finally, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) finished its run in the country with an earning of around P380 million, enough to make it the 16th most watched film in the Philippines.

It is no longer surprising, therefore, to hear how most Filipinos are excited with the arrival of “Avengers: Infinity War” in local cinema. Opening on April 25, Infinity War is set two years after the Avengers were torn apart from the events of “Captain America: Civil War.”

In the 13th film in the Marvel cinematic universe (MCU), Earth’s mightiest heroes have to assemble once more, and band together with the Guardians of the Galaxy to stop Thanos from amassing the infinity stones and destroying half of the entire universe.

Avengers: Infinity War is also dubbed as the most ambitious crossover event and the first Hollywood film shot entirely with IMAX cameras.

Seeing the excitement and the clamor for the movie before it even hits local theaters, SM Cinema is proud to bring the ultimate Avengers: Infinity War experience to die-hard Marvel fans via “Avengers Hall.”

Opening at SM City North Edsa The Block Atrium on April 6, Avengers Hall allow diehard fans to step into an interactive exhibition where they can stand side by side with life-sized Marvel character figures, see Thanos’ greatest boon—the six Infinity Stones—and marvel at action figures of their favorite superheroes.

To add more fun to the experience, an interactive mini archery game and a football table are made available for would-be visitors. Not to be missed are official Marvel merchandise that will allow fans to literally wear their favorite heroes on their sleeves.

The Avengers Hall will stay at SM City North EDSA until April 17 before moving to SM City Bicutan Event Area on April 22 to 28; SM Southmall Concourse Area on April 23 to 30; SM Mall of Asia Atrium on May 7 to 14; SM City Telabastagan SM Cinema Lobby on May 14 to 27 and, SM City Manila Event Area on May 20 to 31.

If the traveling Avengers Hall is not enough, dedicated comic book geeks and MCU buffs can assemble at SM Megamall on April 15, 9 a.m. for the #AvengersPH Fan Event, the biggest gathering of Marvel fans in the Philippines where they can send questions and greetings to the whole cast, play exciting games, and get a chance to win exclusive movie merchandise.

Ultimately heating up Marvel fever, SM Cinema will give the latest updates to the red carpet-style fan event happening on April 16 at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore with appearances from Nebula (Karen Gillan), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) through their Facebook and Instagram accounts.