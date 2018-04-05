PH inflation accelerates to 4.3% in March

INFLATION accelerated further to 4.3 percent in March, driven mainly by higher food, beverage, tobacco and utility prices, the government reported on Thursday.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said the increase in consumer prices picked up pace further from February’s revised 3.8 percent and the 3.1 percent recorded a year earlier.

The March inflation was higher than the Department of Finance’s 4.1-percent forecast but came in within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) forecast range of 3.8-4.6 percent.

For the first quarter of the year, inflation averaged 3.8 percent, still within the official 2.0-4.0 percent target range.