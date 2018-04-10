Inflation expected to peak at over 5%

Rising electricity and transport prices could cause inflation to top 5 percent in July before moderating, Standard Chartered Bank said.

“We believe inflation will continue to edge up through the first half of the year, likely rising beyond 5 percent by July, before edging down mildly,” the banking giant said in its “Economic Alert” report released late last week.

Standard Chartered’s forecast is consistent with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) view that inflation will likely peak in the July to September period.

Inflation accelerated further in March, rising to 4.3 percent from 3.8 percent a month earlier on the back of continued increases in food, beverage, tobacco and utility prices following January’s implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law.

The March figure — the highest in more than five years based on a revised data series using 2012 prices — brought the three-month average to 3.8 percent, just below the Bangko Sentral’s full-year forecast of 3.9 percent.

“While it is hard to quantify how much of the recent inflation spike is due to tax increases, we believe there is more to come,” Standard Chartered said.

With this, the bank said it expected electricity and transport prices to rise over the next couple of months, increasing upside pressures on inflation.

“In addition, higher transport prices in the supply chain will eventually be passed on to end consumers, leading to second-round inflationary effects,” it added.

“A weaker Philippine peso is also likely to add imported inflationary pressure.”

Rate hikes expected

Standard Chartered forecasts inflation to average 4.5 percent in 2018 and 4.3 percent in 2019, higher than the central bank’s 2.0-4.0 percent target range.

“We expect BSP to respond to this with eventual policy rate hikes,” the bank said.

Standard Chartered noted that its monetary conditions index, which tracks the extent of “tightness” or “looseness” in the economy, was showing that conditions were now among the loosest in three years, driven by low real interest rates, strong credit growth and a weakening peso.

It expects rate hikes to start in the second half of 2018 or 25-basis point hikes each in the third and fourth quarters.

The Bangko Sentral’s policy-making Monetary Board, which previously forecast inflation to average 4.3 this year under the old data series, has since revised its projection to 3.9 percent using 2012 prices.

From the previous outlook of inflation breaching 4 percent in 2018 before returning to target in 2019, monetary authorities now expect the rise in consumer prices to stay within 2.0-4.0 percent for both years.

‘Sin’ products to pressure inflation

Meanwhile, higher prices of “sin” products will continue to put further pressure on headline inflation, the Department of Finance said on Monday.

“Appropriate adjustments in prices of sin products, tobacco specifically, will continue to fuel inflationary momentum in the near term,” the department said in an economic bulletin.

Assessing the March result, it said that higher prices of non-alcoholic beverages and sin products due to the Train law had driven inflation.

Sin products — alcoholic beverages and consumables made from tobacco — accounted for as much as 0.41 percentage points of March’s 4.3 percent inflation, much higher than the 0.16-percentage point contribution in the same month last year.

“However, the government is precisely discouraging the consumption of these products through higher prices, among others,” the Finance department said.