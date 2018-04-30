Inflation expected to top target anew

Inflation probably exceeded 4.0 percent again in April, breaching the government’s target range and further pressuring monetary authorities to finally hike key interest rates, analysts polled by The Manila Times said.

Forecasts for the month ranged from 4.4-4.6 percent with a 4.5 percent average, higher than the 4.3 percent recorded in March and the 2.0-4.0 percent target for 2017-2020.

The Philippine Statistics Authority will release official inflation data for April on Friday, May 4, and the results will be taken up when the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) policymaking Monetary Board meets on May 10.

All six analysts surveyed said that last year’s April outturn — 3.2 percent — was definitely surpassed because of higher oil and food prices.

ING Bank Manila senior economist Joey Cuyegkeng offered the highest estimate of 4.6 percent and said that markets were “now looking for a policy rate hike either at the May or June BSP meeting.”

“We are reconsidering our view of stable policy this year, which was based on earlier signals of steady policy from the central bank,” he said.

Analysts from IHS Markit, Land Bank of the Philippines, HSBC and Ateneo de Manila University all forecast April inflation of 4.5 percent.

IHS Markit Asia Pacific chief economist Rajiv Biswas blamed higher global oil prices, noting that Middle East tensions had “pushed up the geopolitical risk premium in the world oil price during recent weeks”.

This will increase pressure on the Monetary Board to increase interest rates that have been unchanged since June 16, when operational adjustments were implemented in line with a shift to the interest rate corridor system.

Land Bank of the Philippines market economist Guian Angelo Dumalagan said a May policy rate hike “may be prudent, as risks to inflation are clearly tilted to the upside even if we discount the impact of higher excise taxes.”

While price increases are likely to moderate next year, the magnitude of deceleration might be limited by factors that are likely to be more prolonged than transitory, he pointed out.

“These factors could potentially keep inflation elevated, despite downward corrections from this year’s one-time hike in excise taxes,” Dumalagan said.

He also highlighted a narrowing interest rate gap between the Philippines and the United States with the Federal Reserve continuing with a tightening cycle.

The US central bank, which raised interest rates for the first time this year in March, will next meet on May 1 to 2. Up to four rate hikes are expected this year although no adjustment is likely during next month’s meeting.

HSBC economist Noelan Arbis, meanwhile, said price hikes for food, transportation and electricity were a given due to the imposition of higher taxes on fuel, sugary products and coal, among others.

“But the recent readings show that even areas that are not directly affected by the tax reform have risen above their normal trends. Moreover, the areas that are affected by the tax reform are rising above our initial expectations,” he noted.

HSBC expects the BSP to hike its policy rate by 25 basis points to 3.25 percent in the second quarter, Arbis said, in a bid to mitigate the second-round impact of tax hikes and curb rising inflation expectations.

Ateneo de Manila University economist Alvin Ang, for his part, said his 4.5 percent inflation estimate factored in rice and other food item price hikes.

The lowest forecast of 4.4 percent came from Security Bank Corp. economist and Assistant Vice-President Angelo Taningco who pointed to food price inflation, higher electricity rates and petroleum prices amid elevated global oil prices, and the impact of excise taxes on certain items such as tobacco products and sweetened beverages.

He also noted the possibility of rate hikes next month but said there was a chance that monetary authorities could opt not to adjust current policy settings.