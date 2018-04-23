Inflation seen breaching target – BSP poll

ECONOMISTS polled by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) expect inflation to hit an above-target 4.1 percent this year before decelerating over the next two years.

“Using the 2012-based headline inflation data, [the]mean inflation forecast for 2018 was at 4.1 percent, while mean forecasts for 2019 and 2020 were at 3.7 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively,” the central bank said, citing the results of a survey of private economists in March.

“Based on the probability distribution of the forecasts provided by 15 out of 17 respondents, there was a 40.3-percent probability that average inflation for 2018 will settle between the 2-4 percent range, while there was a 56.3-percent chance that inflation will rise within the 4.1-5.0 percent band,” it added.

Analysts noted that risks to 2018 consumer price growth remained tilted to the upside, the BSP said in its First Quarter 2018 Inflation Report.

These risks, the report noted, include the following:

• implementation of RA (Republic Act) 10963 or the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law;

• possible second-round effects of the Train law such as higher wages and transport fares;

• higher prices of goods and services due to Train and volatile global oil prices;

• higher utility rates;

• the weakening peso;

• higher government spending on infrastructure;

• possible US Fed rate hikes; and

• a 100-basis point reduction in reserve requirements.

The Train law, which took effect on January 1, raised excise taxes on fuel and cars, among others, in exchange for lower personal income tax rates. The government plans to use the revenues raised for its centerpiece “Build Build Build” program.

Government spending for infrastructure and capital outlays grew by 44 percent to P50.5 billion in February, with total expenditures in the first two months of the year up 35 percent from a year ago.

Regulators, meanwhile, have yet to decide on pending petitions for power rate hikes and there are calls to adjust minimum wages and raise transport fares in reponse to the Train law.

Prices of Brent crude are expected to move upward this year up to 2021 and the peso, the central bank noted, has depreciated by 4.28 percent to P52.16:$1 year to date.

Lastly, the BSP’s policymaking Monetary Board in February approved a one-percentage point “operational adjustment” to the 20 percent reserve requirement ratio.

What could keep inflation down, the central bank said, is the “implementation of government programs that will balance off the upward pressures on inflation such as the conditional cash transfer, transport subsidies and rice tariffication”.

As the Train law’s inflationary impact tapers off, consumer price growth is expected to moderate, stabilize and finally settle within the 2.0-4.0 target range in 2019 to 2020.

There is a 65.8-percent probability that inflation will fall within the target range next year, the BSP survey found.