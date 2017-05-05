Inflation settles at two-yr high 3.4% in April

HEADLINE inflation stayed at two-year high of 3.4 percent in April on the back of slower price adjustments in electricity and gas and slightly higher prices of food commodities.

The rate is the fastest since November 2014, when inflation registered 3.7 percent, surpassing past the first two-year record of 3.3 percent in February.

The consumer price index (CPI) in April jumped from 1.1 percent a year earlier but stayed at the same rate posted in March 2017.

The inflation rate last month matched the average forecast of six analysts polled by The Manila Times, ranging from 3.3 percent to 3.7 percent.

MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO