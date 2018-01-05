Inflation stays at 3.3% in Dec, full-year average at 3.2%

INFLATION stayed at 3.3 percent in December, the government reported on Friday, bringing the full-year average to 3.2 percent.

The result for the month was attributed to mixed movements in prices of food and non-food items. While unchanged from November, it was higher than the 2.6 percent recorded a year earlier.

The reading hit the 3.3 percent average forecast of economists polled by The Manila Times. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) had a forecast range of 2.9-3.6 percent while the Department of Finance projected an easing to 3.2 percent.

The full-year figure of 3.2 percent, meanwhile, hit the consensus estimates of economists and the Bangko Sentral’s. It fell within the government’s 2.0-4.0 percent target but was higher than the 1.8 percent average in 2016.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) noted that December inflation was driven by faster increases in food prices (corn, meat, fish, fruits, cereals), tempered by lower non-food inflation (transport, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels).

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel prices, slowed to 3 percent from 3.3 percent in the previous month but climbed from 2.5 percent a year earlier.

Year-to-date core inflation settled at 2.9 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO