Inflation up anew, hits 4.5% in April

INFLATION accelerated anew in April, the government reported on Friday, rising to 4.5 percent from 4.3 percent a month earlier on the back of higher beverage, tobacco, utility and transport prices.

The result — a new five-year high based on a revised data series using 2012 prices — pushed the year-to-date growth in consumer prices to 4.1 percent, again exceeding the 2.0-4.0 percent target for 2018.

It fell within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) 3.9-4.7 percent forecast range for the month and also matched the Finance department’s estimate and the average in a Manila Times poll of economists.

The Bangko Sentral, which has repeatedly stressed that domestic monetary policy would remain data-dependent, said the latest inflation numbers would be considered during next week’s Monetary Board policy meeting.

Central bank Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr., who noted that inflation was on the high side of the BSP forecast, said “these are relevant factors to consider at the policy review next week in determining the necessity and shape of a measured response to halt potential build up in inflationary expectations”.

“Such expectations seem to be feeding off essentially cost-push price pressures that may be transitory in nature,” he told reporters.

Ahead of the Monetary Board’s May 10 meeting, analysts from ANZ Research and ING Bank Manila analysts offered differing views about the likely outcome.

“Our base case is that the BSP will maintain its policy rate at 3.0 percent next week. However, over the past few days, the central bank has suggested that it is prepared to take appropriate measures to protect price and financial stability, thereby raising the odds for a rate hike,” ANZ Research economists Shashank Mendiratta and Sanjay Mathur said.

ING Bank Manila senior economist Joey Cuyegkeng, on the other hand, expects the Bangko Sentral to hike policy rates by 25 basis points.

“This would also support Philippine peso and help moderate inflation pressures. We expect another rate hike in

fourth quarter while BSP keeps a hawkish tone in between rate hikes,” he said.

Cuyegkeng also said that he expected inflation to peak in May or June at around 4.8- 4.9 percent.

The BSP, which expects inflation to top out in the July-September period, has a 3.9 percent forecast for 2018.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia, meanwhile, said the lifting of quantitative restrictions (QR) on rice imports was urgently needed to temper the rise in rice prices.

“The price of palay (unhusked rice) increased by 10 percent from 2017 to 2018, that is why the lifting of the QR should be an urgent legislative agenda,” Pernia told reporters at the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank’s annual board of governors meeting in Manila.

The National Economic and Development Authority has said that said amendments to the Agricultural Tariffication Act to remove the rice QR would open shipments to private traders and allow the National Food Authority to focus on ensuring buffer stocks.