The influence of Albrecht Durer

Inspired by the art of Albrecht Durer, a 16th century German artist popularly known for his prints, art and office supplies brand Faber Castell treated art aficionados with #ArtofDurer2017, a weekend treated to free art activities and exhibitions.

In his early life as an artist, it is known that Durer made watercolor sketches during his sojourns to Italy from 1494 to 1495. He was also known to execute precision drawing. Durer sketched his self-portrait at the early age of 13.

At the #ArtofDurer2017 launch, more than 500 participants had the opportunity to use Durer watercolor pencils made available during the three-day launch. In the Albrecht Durer Swatch Wall, the spectrum of colors made available kick-started the eagerness of the art enthusiasts in drawing, sketching, lettering, among others.

Abby Sy, who is best known for her hand lettering and illustration style, facilitated a Decorative Lettering Workshop.

As an artist, she was inspired by her love for analog, writing, and travel. She has written and illustrated best-selling books on lettering and journal-making. During the session, art enthusiasts and students were guided through the basic process of rendering the art of calligraphy. Most participants experimented with ways of writing their names.

An art talk delivered by Salvador “Buds” Convocar provided a platform for sharing his art processes as a mixed media artist. A survey of his works were presented to serve as inspiration to art students present during the talk.

Convocar, a Filipino printmaker with a track record of 20 years of teaching art subjects at the University of the East, St. Scholastica’s College, Far Eastern University and De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, has participated in group exhibitions both here and abroad.

The third workshop session on Portrait Sketching was conducted by Tippy Go of Googly Gooeys. She guided more than 70 participants to a step-by-step process on how to sketch portraits using Albrecht Durer Watercolor Pencils. Tippy is an illustrator, designer, blogger and photographer. Her blog, googlygooeys.com, is where she has been sharing her love for all things fun and colorful for almost eight years now.

A special exhibition of paintings by Jake Javier, Sy, Carla Chua, Ian de Jesus, and Daniel Lei, JC Vargas, and Roden Longcop surrounded the workshop space while Interaction Art Walls allowed for guests of all ages to dabble in freehand coloring.

Moreover, a Sarimanok Art Installation of Faber Castell Green Pencils by Buds Convocar greeted the participants at the center of the launch area.

Finally, Kel Cruz, considered the “Pixel Art Wizard,” joined the activities by demonstrating his process of creation in situ. He is known to have experimented creating his imagery using duct tape, straws, matchsticks, lipstick. He also brought his life-sized art installation titled Tarsier Pixel Art.