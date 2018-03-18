Influx of Filipino tourists rises in Guam

The island of Guam has been attracting several Filipino tourists most notably in the past few years, having gained a surge in the number of visitors coming in from here.

According to Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB), the island witnessed a strong performance from the Philippine market last year, with 19,818 visitors during the period ofOctober 1 to 30. That translates to a roughly a six percent increase compared to the previous year’s number of 18,704.

The Philippine Market Seasonality for the 2012-2017 calendar also shows such increase particularly in the last two years.

The ascent in tourist turnout is brought about by airfare promos and the emergence of social media as a viable tool in sharing experiences, especially from places accessible to backpackers and caravans.

It goes well in line that GVB’s latest campaign that embraces social media and proximity as vital issues of concern. TheGBV recently held a media launch to promote InstaGuam, the newest campaign highlighting the place as a “paradise destination.”

The campaign’s objective primarily intends to utilize the power of Social Networking Sites (SNS) in promoting the island through user-generated content. In toe with that idea is the strong message that Guam is easy effort as a vacation destination.

“One of the benefits of visiting Guam is proximity,” said Pinay GVB spokeswoman Marge Pateña. She explained, “Our three main carriers, United Airlines, Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines, offer direct services from the Philippines to Guam. They made access to Guam very convenient for all travelers.”

Must-do stuff in Guam includes a hike to Pagat Point, a visit to Chamorro villages for some coconut crab, reaching the Latte of Freedom, staying at the Alupang Island, and experiencing a handful of dive shops of romantic wrecks and reefs. “Titanic” director James Cameron’s record-setting dive to the Challenger Deep was nearby Guam.

It is said that most of the island has state-of-the-art mobile phone services and high-speed internet, making favorite modern Pinoy pastimes like instagramming and FB posting quicker and easier.

As if on cue, GVB, just days after the InstaGuam launch, won the Best Performance Award as part of the biggest

Travel Tour Expo in the country held at SMX Convention Center. The Expo is estimated to have attracted 125,000 visitors.

Visitors clearly took notice of Guam Visitors Bureau’s booths including the photobooth, dice game and VR room “where they got to experience Guam instantly.” Chamorro cultural performances were also highly applauded.

A good number of GVB members from Guam participated in the International Travel Tour Expo including Pacific Star Resort and Spa, DFS, PHR Ken Micronesia, Inc. (Hilton and Sheraton), Guam Reef and Olive Spa, PacTours, Tumon Sands Plaza and Pacific Island Holidays.

The three-day Expo was “a great kick-off to the InstaGuam Campaign,” added Pateña, “Truly an instant Guam experience partnered by the promotional airfares and travel packages to Guam.”

An interesting bit on Guam’s location has to do with its frequently used territorial motto that goes, “Where America’s Day Begins,” a reference not only to the island’s close proximity to the international date line but also to its being a US territory.