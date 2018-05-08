Info on White Helmets funding sought

FURTHER Information must be provided on the recent decision of the United States to the funding it has been providing the White Helmets, a supposed humanitarian organization involved falsifying fact and fabricating lies to justify attacks on Syria.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson of the foreign ministry of Russia, said it would be important to know how much money the White Helmets received directly from the US and from other countries, including those that attacked Syria.

It is also important to know the reason behind the stoppage of the funding and if it is permanent or just temporary, she said.

“It is a matter for future investigations by journalists. Why was the funding stopped? Is this the final decision or was it just suspended and will be resumed later on? It is hard to predict but I think this is a very urgent issue today,” she added.

Instead of questioning how much the Syrians, who came to The Hague to testify that they had seen no sign of a chemical attack, were paid they should also find out how much the White Helmets have been paid to carry out its staged operations.

According to her, most anti-Russian media organizations have been glorifying the White Helmets and group composed of local Syrian volunteers organized during the Syrian crisis.

The organization managed to receive the Right Livelihood Award and there were also attempts to nominate it for the Nobel Peace Prize for its supposed humanitarian activities in Syria which consists of urban search and rescue in response to bombing, medical evacuation, and evacuation of civilians from danger among others.

But in reality, Zakharova claimed, the White helmets was just a platform for supporting Jabhat al-Nusra, terrorist organization and affiliated extremist groups such as Harakat Nour al-Din al- Zenki, notorious for its public execution of a 12-year- old Palestinian boy.

White Helmets was also used as a propaganda tool to gain international sympathy using staged humanitarian missions and rescue to justify attacks in Syria.

“They appear, armed with cameras, in the right place at the right time and allegedly give first aid to people affected, particularly by chemical attacks, without having proper training for that,” Zakharova added.

She noted that doubts about the humanitarian nature of the White Helmets were raised by various journalists and there was even one who petitioned to strip the organization of its Right Livelihood Award.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson also cited media report on the substantial donations the organization had been receiving from many states involved in the Syrian crisis like the US, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

“The White Helmets claim they are not under the influence of any country. Sure, nobody is under any influence – they are simply taking their money,” she added.

There are also a number of dubious European Union non-government organizations that are contributing to the White Helmets’ financial support as well serious media promotions from organizations sponsored by George Soros.

“Honestly, it is scary to imagine how many such fighters generously funded by the West are hiding under the title of the White Helmets,” she added.

Recent reports said the US State Department has frozen all funding for the organization indefinitely but did not provide any reason behind the decision.