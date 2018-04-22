Infra, pro services to improve HK-PH ties

HONG KONG will continue to improve its economic ties with the Philippines through the areas of infrastructure and professional services, an official from the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) said.

Margaret Fong, executive director of the HKTDC, is optimistic that there will be new ways of interaction between Hong Kong and the Philippines that can transcend “traditional areas.” The two countries are further engaged in opportunities led by the Belt and Road Initiative, a global policy of the Chinese government on infrastructure development and economic cooperation.

“Whether it is the Philippines market or the Hong Kong market, we provide services that help businesses better manage risk, and more importantly, make business happen,” Fong said in an email interview with The Manila Times. “The HKTDC is committed to this effort.”

Established in 1966, the HKTDC serves as the global marketing arm of Hong Kong-based manufacturers, traders, and service providers. The organization has more than 40 offices around the world including 13 on the Chinese mainland.

According to Fong, Hong Kong’s trade with the Philippines had risen to 34 percent in the last five years. She said the trade between the two countries climbed to 23 percent year-on-year (YOY) in 2017 to $13.4 billion while Hong Kong imports from the Philippines increased to 27.6 percent YOY over the same period.

“We hope more Philippine businesses will look at Hong Kong as the one-stop platform [either]to raise funds, source technology or products, or gain further access into the rest of China,” Fong said.

As part of its commitment to the country, the HKTDC organized two Hong Kong business mission to the Philippines last year. In April 2017, it conducted a mission that focused on the manufacturing sector for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In November, it held another mission that focused on investment opportunities that involved the organization’s major chambers of commerce. It has also opened its Manila Consultant Office on December 1, 2017.

“[The Manila Consultant Office] provides the first point of contact to help Hong Kong companies wishing to enter the Philippine market or companies that intend to do business with or through Hong Kong,” Fong said.

To further promote investment opportunities between the two countries, Fong related that the HKTDC had invited the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) and Board of Investments (BOI) to the organization’s anchor international conferences, including the Asian Financial Forum and the Belt and Road Summit, which covers tourism, agricultural, infrastructure and manufacturing sectors.

“The manufacturing sector has great potential as the Philippines government develops industrial parks, ports, and transport network,” Fong added.

She noted that in the last two years, more than 7,000 buyers from the Philippines had participated in HKTDC’s product and service fairs. As a result, the organization recorded an increase of about 5.7 percent from the previous years with the HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show, HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, and the HKTDC Hong Kong Toys and Games Fair.

“I am glad to see that our friends from the Philippines had been regular guests at our events in Hong Kong,” Fong said. “We would like to see many more Philippine companies make use of our effective platform in their global ventures.”

Meanwhile, Fong added that 40 exhibitors came from with the Philippines to join the HKTDC Hong Kong Houseware Fair, HKTDC Hong Kong Gifts and Premium Fair, and the HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, which she considered the most popular among Philippine exhibitors.

Fong said the HKTDC helps enterprises understand the market by focusing on the trading environment, apart from facilitating networking to assist buyers in the local market in achieving their needs.

“We connect companies with bonafide partners who have a history of participating in HKTDC events,” she said. “We invite quality buyers and identify exhibitors who meet their sourcing needs.”

Fong linked this mission to Hong Kong’s centuries of experience as an international hub for trade. “As our role evolved, we have become also a valuable two-way investment hub between enterprises from the Chinese mainland and international markets,” she added.

Citing English and common law as the basis of the country’s business operations, Fong said Hong Kong provides a business environment where international trade risks are “significantly lower.” It works well with a regulated financial system and the free flow of capital, information, and people, she said.

“The fact that over 8,200 companies from outside of Hong Kong have set up operations in our city and close to 4,000 of them are regional headquarters or offices for Asia or the Asia Pacific reaffirms the international businesses’ confidence in the open and transparent operating environment of Hong Kong,” Fong added.

Meanwhile, Fong admitted that the HKTDC also wants to help Hong Kong-based companies to effectively connect with the global markets.

“We assist them (companies) to open up new markets and connect with potential partners through various channels, including our trade fairs, conferences, business missions and global network,” she said.

As the executive director, Fong guarantees that her team understands the need of Hong Kong-based businesses to acquire the latest market intelligence as well as effective marketing platforms.

“I personally reach out to our partners and stakeholders around the world to open doors and reinforce our network worldwide,” she said. “At the end of the day, the best indicator is the number of effective business connections made.”

Fong added that the HKTDC’s strategies include attracting the world to Hong Kong. This involves organizing 30 trade exhibitions every year, including five of the world’s largest trade fairs and the region’s premier conferences in banking and finance, logistics and maritime, infrastructure investment, film and entertainment, licensing, and trading of intellectual property, among others.

“Throughout our work, our added value is our ability to help match buyers with sellers, investors with projects, partner with partner, government with businesses,” Fong said.