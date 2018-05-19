Inheritance once accepted can no longer be repudiated

Dear PAO,

My parents migrated to the United States in 1990. I was born in the said country in 1995, and I am an American citizen. My father died in 2010 and he left certain properties in the Philippines. My mother and I executed an extrajudicial settlement in 2011, so the said properties are now covered by a Torrens Title issued in our name as co-owners. My mother would like to transfer her share to me, so she is contemplating to execute a waiver in my favor. Is this possible?

There are certain laws that may affect the transfer of the properties from your mother to you. A foreigner like you may own properties here in the Philippines by way of succession. This is in accordance with Section 7, Article XII of the 1987 Philippine Constitution which states that:

“Save in case of hereditary succession, no private lands shall be transferred or conveyed except to individuals, corporations, or associations qualified to acquire or hold lands of the public domain.”

Thus, a foreigner like you may own properties here in the Philippines by way of hereditary succession. However, the moment that the inheritance is accepted by you and your mother, it becomes irrevocable. This finds support under Article 1056 of the New Civil Code of the Philippines which states that “the acceptance or repudiation of an inheritance, once made, is irrevocable, and cannot be impugned, except when it was made through any of the causes that vitiate consent, or when an unknown will appears.”

In the case of Republic of the Philippines vs. Guzman and the Register of Deeds, Meycauayan Branch (G.R. No. 132964, February 18, 2000), the Supreme Court through Honorable former Associate Justice Josue N. Bellosillo stated that:

“Xxx xxx xxx. There is no valid repudiation of inheritance as Helen had already accepted her share of the inheritance when she, together with David, executed a Deed of Extrajudicial Settlement of the Estate of Simeon Guzman on 29 December 1970 dividing and adjudicating between the two (2) of them all the property in Simeon’s estate. By virtue of such extrajudicial settlement the parcels of land were registered in her and her son’s name in undivided equal share and for eleven (11) years they possessed the lands in the concept of owner. Article 1056 of the Civil Code provides —

The acceptance or repudiation of an inheritance, once made is irrevocable and cannot be impugned, except when it was made through any of the causes that vitiate consent or when an unknown will appears.

Nothing on record shows that Helen’s acceptance of her inheritance from Simeon was made through any of the causes which vitiated her consent nor is there any proof of the existence of an unknown will executed by Simeon. Thus, pursuant to Art. 1056, Helen cannot belatedly execute an instrument which has the effect of revoking or impugning her previous acceptance of her one-half (1/2) share of the subject property from Simeon’s estate.

Hence, the two (2) quitclaim deeds which she executed eleven (11) years after she had accepted the inheritance have no legal force and effect.”

Applying the above cited decision in your situation, the waiver which your mother intended to execute is no longer a valid mode of transferring ownership over the said property, because she had already accepted the inheritance in 2011 when both of you executed the extrajudicial settlement. There are instances, however, in order for that inheritance to be impugned and these are: the existence of an unknown will of your father and if there are causes which vitiated her consent.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated. We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net.