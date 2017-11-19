Iñigo dedicates Disney single to Hashtag member

Singer Iñigo Pascual could not help but tear up on his debut as a Disney recording artist for the Philippine version of “Remember Me.” The song is the official theme of the upcoming animated film, “Coco,” which opens in cinemas later this month.

“Remember Me” was composed by Academy Award-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Filipino-American Robert Lopez, who were also the talents behind the music of the 2013 blockbuster, “Frozen.”

Besides that it’s a dream come true for the 20-year-old singer to work with Disney as he continues to break away from famous father Piolo Pascual’s shadow, Iñigo explained that Coco’s story poignantly reminded him to appreciate those close to him while they are still around.

“I am honored to sing this song because it’s about family and remembering the people we love,” he began. “It reminds us to appreciate the love and sacrifice that our families had to make for us to get to where we are.”

As part of the Cornerstone family of artists, Iñigo especially remembered his good friend and fellow talent Franco Hernandez of dance group Hashtags, who tragically died on November 11 in a drowning incident in Davao Occidental.

“Like Miguel, the kid in Coco, Franco gave so much positivity and good vibes to his friends and loved ones [when he was still with us]. He was like a ray of light chasing his dreams,” Iñigo shared, regretting the untimely loss of Franco.

The singer expressed that by lending his voice to the meaningful single, he can inspire listeners to appreciate those around them and never take anyone for granted.

“You never know what’s going to happen…” he trailed off as he dedicated the song to Franco’s memory.

***

Much has been written about Teresita Ssen “Winwyn” Marquez’ coup as the first Filipino and Asian to join and win the Reina Hispanoamericana crown—how she plucked the courage to bond with her fellow candidates, even as she felt left out because of the language barrier; how she convinced the pageant organizers to visit the Philippines in December; and her plans to reintroduce the Spanish culture to Filipino millennials.

What struck In the Know, however, during her much-publicized homecoming was how the newest international beauty queen in the land remains humble and grounded.

“I didn’t expect such a big welcome,” she endearingly admitted. “Sinabi ko nga sa airport staff if pwede na wala na akong escort kasi gusto ko magtago sa gilid. Artista ako but I never had this much attention.”

Moreover, Win never forgets to show her appreciation for the most important people in her life. Boyfriend Mark Herras for one welcomed her at the airport with a kiss and the tight hug. Ever supportive of her dreams to become a beauty queen, Win said, “Modern beauty queen na ako and my boyfriend is part of my victory.”

In reply, Mark sweetly said, “Alam ko pa­n­garap ni Win ito kaya kahit nawawalan na siya noon ng oras sa akin hindi ko sinumbat sa kanya at masaya ako para sa kanya.”

One thing’s for sure though, Win has indeed become a big star after bringing the country its latest triumph, proven by the wild reception at her special appearance on Saturday night’s Bench “Under the Stars” fashion show.

***

